Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy Acquires 3,164 Shares

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after acquiring an additional 264,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,084 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CODI. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

