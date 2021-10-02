comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post $91.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.79 million to $92.60 million. comScore reported sales of $87.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $367.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $385.74 million, with estimates ranging from $382.27 million to $389.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in comScore by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in comScore by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 332,954 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in comScore by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 652,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in comScore by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its position in comScore by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.91. 225,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $321.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.20. comScore has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.25.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

