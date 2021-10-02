Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 951 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. 19,161,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,216,798. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

