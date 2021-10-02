Concentric Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $12.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.18. 5,226,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,138. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.