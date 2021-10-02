Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 3,096.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 216,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 976,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $65,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,911 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 278,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,787,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,391,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

