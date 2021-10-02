Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.06. 889,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,541. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.64.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.