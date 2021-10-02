Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,482,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,813. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

