Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Condor Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDOR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,303. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

