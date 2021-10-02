Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Conifex Timber to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Conifex Timber to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$79.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$96.51 million during the quarter.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

