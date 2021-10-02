Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,937 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Nordic American Tankers worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,288,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after buying an additional 757,621 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 246,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 214,220 shares during the last quarter. 32.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $2.88 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $436.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

