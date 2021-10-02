Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 20,003 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter.

KSA stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $42.04.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.