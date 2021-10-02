Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 20,003 iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 963.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

KSA stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $42.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.