Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $545,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,664 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,011,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 429.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,724 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $48,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,041 shares of company stock worth $4,788,058 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.