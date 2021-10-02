Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

