Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI opened at $31.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

