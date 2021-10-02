Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 56.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,064 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DRDGOLD by 276.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 48.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

DRD stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.18. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

