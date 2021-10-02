Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTTAY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

