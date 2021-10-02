CONTRACOIN Hits Market Cap of $10.07 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and $159,523.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00112844 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000071 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,958,670 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

