Contrasting Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telephone and Data Systems and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems 1 0 3 1 2.80 Crexendo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus target price of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 50.76%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Crexendo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Crexendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.43 $226.00 million $1.93 10.21 Crexendo $16.39 million 6.75 $7.94 million $0.47 12.77

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Telephone and Data Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone and Data Systems and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems 3.34% 3.17% 1.41% Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91%

Volatility & Risk

Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments. The TDS Telecom’s Wireline segment operates Wireline and Cable subsidiaries that provide communications services. The Cable segment provides interconnected voice over internet protocol and broadband services, including internet access. The company was founded by LeRoy T. Carlson in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The Web Services segment offers website hosting and other professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.