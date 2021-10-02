ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNVVY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ConvaTec Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CNVVY remained flat at $$11.65 during midday trading on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

