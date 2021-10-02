Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. 33,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $480.05 million and a PE ratio of 5.59.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $115.65 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

