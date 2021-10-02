CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to announce $165.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.09 million and the highest is $166.80 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $153.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $651.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.17 million to $653.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $699.90 million, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $711.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $140.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.50. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.