Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) vs. Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Inspired Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand $740.92 million 5.16 -$39.98 million $1.78 32.17 Inspired Entertainment $199.80 million 1.41 -$32.40 million ($1.05) -11.49

Inspired Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cornerstone OnDemand. Inspired Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cornerstone OnDemand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cornerstone OnDemand and Inspired Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand 0 4 2 0 2.33 Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus target price of $62.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.51%. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.76%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Cornerstone OnDemand.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand -3.26% 65.00% 8.76% Inspired Entertainment -24.38% N/A -11.45%

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services. The company was founded by Adam L. Miller, Steven D. Seymour and Perry A. Wallack on May 24, 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience. The Server Based Gaming segment offers more traditional casino games such as slots, roulette and other table games. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

