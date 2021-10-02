Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €67.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €69.15 ($81.36).

Several research firms have commented on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday.

ETR 1COV traded down €1.34 ($1.58) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €58.00 ($68.24). 1,096,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.01.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

