Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €61.00 Price Target at UBS Group

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €69.15 ($81.36).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

