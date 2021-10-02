CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Sells $690,200.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRA International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CRA International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

