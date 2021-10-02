Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for TransAlta (TSE:TA)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TA. CSFB set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Shares of TA opened at C$13.31 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$7.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.51.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.82%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

