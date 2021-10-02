Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $61,739.00

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00006088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.64 billion and $61,739.00 worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,765.44 or 1.00003363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00082731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056352 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00608755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

