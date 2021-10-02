Critical Contrast: Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sundance Energy and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus price target of $69.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Chesapeake Energy 100.67% -301.73% 68.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.15 -$9.73 billion ($43.49) -1.43

Sundance Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Sundance Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

