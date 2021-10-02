Critical Review: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) versus Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

This table compares Entrée Resources and Excellon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million N/A N/A Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.59 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -5.08

Entrée Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.16% Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Entrée Resources and Excellon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 36.96%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.