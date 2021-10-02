Crust Network Hits Market Cap of $63.38 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $63.38 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust Network has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for about $31.01 or 0.00064632 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00057270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.06 or 0.00237694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00119806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012995 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

