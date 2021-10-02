Crypto.com Coin Reaches Market Cap of $4.50 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and approximately $38.36 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00236406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00118177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012943 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

CRO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.