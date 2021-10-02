Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.15 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $735,957.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00120145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00236336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

