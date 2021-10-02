CSB Bancorp, Inc. (CSBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

CSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB:CSBB) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from CSB Bancorp’s previous dividend of $1.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CSB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

About CSB Bancorp

CSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a various banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual customers in Northeast Ohio. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans.

