CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the lowest is $3.06 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

