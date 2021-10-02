CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of CyberOptics worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CYBE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. 41,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,210. The firm has a market cap of $254.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

