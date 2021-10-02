D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.23

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 2193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

HEPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.90 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

