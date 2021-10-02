D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $39,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $83.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

