D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,922,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,033 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $535,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

