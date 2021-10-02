DATx Price Down 27% This Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One DATx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DATx has a total market capitalization of $673,082.41 and $77,829.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.00238286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00119751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012961 BTC.

DATx Coin Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.