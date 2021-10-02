DECOIN Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 58.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. DECOIN has a market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $234,339.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017576 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001392 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006568 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,961,188 coins and its circulating supply is 55,560,377 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

