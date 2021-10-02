DEEPSPACE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,797.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $2.20 million and $12,797.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00106038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00150031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,735.55 or 1.00272057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.03 or 0.06866835 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,694,107 coins and its circulating supply is 50,069,119 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

