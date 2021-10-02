Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $342.20 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $215.02 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.22 and its 200-day moving average is $363.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

