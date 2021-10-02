Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

