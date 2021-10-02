Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $67,319,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,773 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,110,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,189,000 after purchasing an additional 829,564 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.