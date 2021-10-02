DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Monday, September 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $3.70 per share for the year. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $59.07 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

