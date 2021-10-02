Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. Derwent London has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $51.62.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

