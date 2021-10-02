Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.46.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$34.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.74. The firm has a market cap of C$6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.08. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

