Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.28. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

