Deutsche Bank AG Buys 158,019 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of Olin worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 10.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.09, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.93.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.