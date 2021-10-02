Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.33% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

